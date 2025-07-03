Cricket
Young Tigers set for Africa tour ahead of U19 WC

Sports Reporter
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

The Bangladesh Under-19 men's cricket team will leave for South Africa on July 11 as part of their preparations for next year's ICC U-19 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

After arriving in Johannesburg, the young Tigers will play a warm-up match against a South Africa U-19 XI in Pretoria before facing the hosts in a three-match Youth ODI series in Benoni, scheduled for July 17, 19 and 22.

Following the South Africa series, both teams will travel to Zimbabwe --one of the co-hosts of the 2026 U-19 World Cup -- to take part in a tri-nation tournament that will also feature the home side.

"All teams will play each other thrice in the tournament. The best two teams will play in the final. The itinerary has already been confirmed. We will announce the squad and schedule soon," said AEM Kawser, BCB's game development manager, to The Daily Star on Thursday.

The Bangladesh U-19 team is currently undergoing preparations under the guidance of head coach Naveed Nawaz in Sylhet ahead of the tour.

Related topic:
Bangladesh U19 cricket teamICC Under-19 Cricket World Cupcricket
