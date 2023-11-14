World Cup fiasco not in BCB’s immediate focus?

Bangladesh team returned to the country on Sunday following their final World Cup game against Australia in Pune and the time for retrospection after the debacle has not been actively pursued by the board yet.

Even at Mirpur's Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, there was no apparent activity apart from the humdrum in the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) offices yesterday, although few media personnel expected head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, who returned to the country with the team, to show up.

It was learned that Hathurusingha will hand over a report regarding the World Cup debacle. Team director Khaled Mahmud will also be providing a separate report on the World Cup performances.

BCB sources have said that the plans for the New Zealand series later this month are on the head coach's agenda at the moment. To oversee squad selection and build up to the series, Hathurusingha did not take a vacation this time around following a big tournament.

Apart from the yet-to-be-submitted reports by the head coach and the team director, no other developments were confirmed and the BCB is yet to make any statements regarding what would be done to assess the World Cup performance or what moves would be taken following the disappointing results.

The last round of the National Cricket League was slated to begin on November 16 but has been pushed back by two days to create time for the national team players to gear up for the tournament. "All the players who will feature in the Test series will be playing the NCL," a BCB official confirmed to The Daily Star yesterday.

It is expected that Hathurusingha will attend NCL matches. However, it could not be ascertained which games he will be attending personally. The last round's NCL matches will be part of the preparation for the Tests and the team would then return to training following a day's rest.