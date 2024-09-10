Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Tue Sep 10, 2024 12:43 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:07 AM

Cricket

Workhorse Shakib makes instant impact for Surrey

Star Sports Desk
Tue Sep 10, 2024 12:43 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 10, 2024 01:07 AM
Shakib in action for Surrey in County Championship Division One match in Taunton on September 09, 2024. Photo: Facebook

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan made an immediate impact on his debut for Surrey on Monday, helping his side stage a late fightback against Somerset on the opening day of their County Championship Division One fixture in Taunton.

Shakib claimed four wickets for 97 runs in 33.5 overs -- bowling more than a third of the day's total overs -- as Surrey bowled Somerset out for 317 in 95.5 overs.

After the home side won the toss and opted to bat, they reached 305 for five at one stage, largely thanks to No.5 batter Tom Banton's 132 from 172 balls, along with Tom Abell's 49. Shakib, after going wicketless for 21.2 overs, dismissed Abell when he played back to a delivery that skidded through and bowled him.

Surrey, heavily depleted by international call-ups, leaned heavily on Shakib's experience, and the 37-year-old delivered. Sharing the burden of bowling the majority of overs, he helped clean up the tail, removing Brett Randell and Craig Overton, as Surrey ended the day on a high.

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanSurrey County Cricket Clubcounty cricket
