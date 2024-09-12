Shakib shines with fifer on Surrey debut

Surrey all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan stood out with the ball on his debut for the side as he picked up a five-wicket haul on Day 4 in their County Cricket Division One encounter against Somerset on Thursday.

Shakib, playing in his 106th first-class match, had already reached a milestone before his fifer as he took his 350th first-class wicket on Day 3 when his efforts slumped Somerset to 194 for nine at stumps. The left-arm spinner took the final wicket early on Day 4 to complete his 25th five-wicket haul in red-ball cricket which bundled out Somerset for 224.

This gave Surrey 221 runs to win on the final day.