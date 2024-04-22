Women's cricket league from May 17

The Dhaka Premier Division Women's Cricket League is set to begin on May 17 after the end of the Tigresses' series against India. The players' transfer would take place on May 11 and 12, according to women's wing sources.

There will, however, be no players' pool this time around. Thus, the teams can pick any national team player without any quota restriction. In the last three seasons, only three national team players were allowed each side.

On Sunday, the Bangladesh Cricket Board sat down with the clubs to discuss the quota and restrictions, although two clubs were not present during the discussion. Jabid Ahsan Sohel Cricket Club and Ansar & VDP are the newest teams set to play in the upcoming season. Meanwhile, regular names such as Rupali Bank, Mohammedan, Kalabagan Krira Chakra, Abahani, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Sangho, BKSP, Gulshan Youth Club and City Club are set to take part in the tournament.

The women's wing wants to ensure that the league ends before the upcoming Asia Cup in Sri Lanka which is slated to begin at the end of July.