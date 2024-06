Mohammedan Sporting Club clinched a record third Dhaka Premier Division Women's Cricket League with a 46-run win against Rupali Bank Krira Parishad at the BKSP-3 ground on Wednesday.

Photo: BCB

Disha Deepak Kasat scalped a fifer as Mohammedan, unbeaten in the league with nine straight wins, bundled out Rupali Bank for 203 for 10 in 45.5 overs while defending a 250-run target.

