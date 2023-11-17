Will first-class cricket's value be realised?

Rudderless performances at the World Cup have raised questions over Bangladesh team's planning and other facets but the biggest takeaway has been the lack of quality across the squad compared to international standards.

There has been an acute lack of interest in the country's longer-version format, and many believe it has been at the heart of the issue of lack of quality.

Against the backdrop of Bangladesh's World Cup debacle, the preparations for the upcoming Test series against New Zealand -- scheduled to kick off from November 28 in Sylhet -- is set to begin with the sixth round of the National Cricket League (NCL), slated to begin from November 18.

Without Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal available for the upcoming series, the Tigers would have to plug the holes left by veterans. Taskin Ahmed is also unavailable due to a shoulder injury and has been prescribed rest.

Liton Das, too, has asked for a leave and sources say it remains up to the board on whether he will be granted a leave. BCB cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus could not be reached over phone yesterday to make a comment on Liton's availability for the Tests.

While the Test side has a separate set of players compared to the ODI side, many of the players move across formats when need arises. There are players who enjoy the longer-version but in the national team periphery, there remains those that have often shown an aversion to red-ball cricket.

"The decision to opt out of longer-version cricket should not be left to some of the talented but young cricketers. Ultimately their careers don't progress without red-ball cricket," a team management source said on conditions of anonymity.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly had said in a recent interview how playing longer-version cricket goes hand-in-hand with building skills and resistance rather than playing shorter-version like the IPL.

NCL's match fees have been increased over the years. Champion team players get Tk 1 lakh match fee, runners-up team players get Tk 80 thousand, with the lowest being Tk 50 thousand for the two bottom-placed teams. The salaries are also based on the players' performances. Players like Mosaddek Hossain are yet to play in this year's NCL, whereas paceman Mustafizur Rahman too has not been very keen on first-class matches over the years.

With only Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam now available from the pace pack for the New Zealand series, the likes of Hasan Mahmud may have to fill in.

Selector Habibul Bashar feels that longer-version first-class is key to building endurance. "If you don't play first-class cricket, you would suffer in one-day games and your cricket won't improve and you won't build that kind of fitness," he said.

Yet, the last round of NCL will be in focus for squad selection with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha also expected to attend games. However, if cricketers do not understand the value of first-class games, the country's cricket will keep lagging behind and in the short-run effect squad building for the New Zealand series amidst key absentees.