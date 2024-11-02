Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy said that captaincy should go to the player who can be the best fit for the betterment of the side. One half of the Bangladesh team are set to depart for UAE to play the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan starting from November 6 and Hridoy addressed the media in Mirpur before leaving for the airport.

Najmul Hossain Shanto had expressed willingness to resign as captain of the T20 side and later wanted to step down from the other two formats. The BCB yesterday named the side for the UAE tour with Shanto as captain but the issue of captaincy is still making the rounds. Hridoy's name had come up as a candidate for the T20 captaincy.

"The BCB will give their decision [regarding T20 captaincy]," Hridoy told the media today.

"It's not in my hands. It's not something which I or one or two others can do [decide]. Those in charge of BCB will know it best. What I feel is that whoever is good for the team, should get the captaincy. My best wishes for the player who get it," Hridoy added.

Asked whether he was prepared to take on captaincy, Hridoy said: "I don't want to speak about this matter at the moment. Since we have matches in front of us, want to focus on that."

The Tigers return to the ODI format after a gap of seven months. "We are looking to start well. We are a strong outfit in this format so if we can play to our capabilities, something good might happen," he concluded.

Hridoy, Rishad Hossain and Tanzid Tamim departed the Mirpur stadium to catch a flight and Tigers would be hoping that the younger players shine in a series where the Champions Trophy plans start to take shape.

The Bangladesh team will depart for Dubai in two groups on Saturday and Sunday. The ODIs will be on 6, 9 and 11 November.