Australia’s Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the wicket of Alzarri Joseph of West Indies during day one of the first cricket Test match between Australia and West Indies at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on January 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

The West Indies were dismissed for 188 shortly after tea on the first day of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

After Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and sent the West Indies in to bat, Josh Hazlewood took 4-44 and Cummins 4-41.

Kirk McKenzie top scored for the visitors with a well-made 50, while number 11 Shamar Joseph made an enterprising 36 off 41 balls.