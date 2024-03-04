Warne’s 2nd Death Anniversary: Daughter pens an emotional note

Brooke Warne, the eldest of Shane Warne's three children, penned an emotional note on her father's 2nd death anniversary.

The world of cricket was left in mourning when Australian legend breathed his last on March 4, 2022.

The spin wizard, who was recognised for his charismatic personality, died at the age of 52 in a hotel room in Thailand.

The same day former Australian wicketkeeper Rodney Marsh breathed his last.

Brooke described in her social media post how she had to fight hard emotionally to get through the last 24 months since Warne died. She went down the memory lane to the times when she used to watch the British period crime drama television series Peaky Blinders with her father.

"2 years today Dad. It's been the slowest and quickest 2 years without you. I feel like you were just here being silly with us and talking about how good the new season of Peaky Blinders is, and we will watch the next episode together when you come home. Life really doesn't make sense without you here. We try and do you proud every day. I miss you, I love you forever," she wrote.

The leg spinner famously produced the 'ball of the century' at Old Trafford in the Ashes and was among those who transcended his sport. Shane remainsed a huge personality after retiring and was a big family man.

The Australia great is credited for reviving the art of leg spin with his unorthodox bowling action featuring a slow walk up to the crease. Be it a googly or a leg-breaker, his magical deliveries could have troubled any batter in the world.

Born in Victoria, Warne made his debut for the Australian team in 1992, featuring in a home Test against India in Sydney.

Apart from shattering several individual records, Shane Warne also won multiple major trophies during his illustrious career that spanned nearly two decades.