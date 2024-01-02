Cricket
Reuters, Sydney
Tue Jan 2, 2024 07:57 AM
Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 08:02 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Warner appeals for return of missing baggy green

Reuters, Sydney
Tue Jan 2, 2024 07:57 AM Last update on: Tue Jan 2, 2024 08:02 AM
PHOTO: AFP

Australian opener David Warner has made an impassioned appeal for the return of a rucksack containing his baggy green cap that went missing on a flight from Melbourne to Sydney for his final Test match this week.

The 37-year-old will bring down the curtain on his 12-year career in the longest format of the game in the third test against Pakistan at his home Sydney Cricket Ground starting on Wednesday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"This is my last resort, but my backpack, which contained my Baggy Green, has been taken from my luggage, which was transported to Melbourne airport and flown ... to Sydney a few days ago," he said in a post on Instagram.

"It's sentimental to me, it's something that I would love to have back, in my hands, walking out there come this week.

"If it's the backpack that you really wanted, I have a spare one here. You won't get into trouble, just get in touch with Cricket Australia or me. I'm happy to give this to you if you return my Baggy Green."

Australian internationals receive the baggy green cap, usually from a former player, on the morning of their test debut and wear it with pride even as it deteriorates over the length of their career.

The baggy green cap of Australian cricketing great Shane Warne sold for A$1,007,500 ($686,913.50) at an auction in January 2020.

Related topic:
David WarnerBaggy GreencricketAustralia v Pakistan Test series
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Australia build big lead over Pakistan

2w ago

India chase history in Test series in South Africa

1w ago

Pakistan lose WTC25 points after first Test sanctions

2w ago

Australia in control as Warner ton wears down Pakistan

2w ago

Franchise is the future but Australia rule the here and now

4d ago
সাঙ্গু নদী থেকে বালু উত্তোলন
|ক্ষতি

প্রশাসন ‘ম্যানেজ করেই’ সাঙ্গু নদী থেকে বালু উত্তোলন

স্থানীয়রা দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে জানান, বালু তোলার কারণে পারের ফসলি জমি নদীতে বিলীন হচ্ছে। এ ছাড়াও, পানি দূষিত হয়ে তীরবর্তী মানুষদের জীবন ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত হচ্ছে।

১০ মিনিট আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

আজ বিকেল ৩টায় ফরিদপুরে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর নির্বাচনী জনসভা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification