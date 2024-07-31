Waqar Younis likely to assume 'key role' within PCB

'WON'T ANYTHING GO OUR WAY?' Pakistan coach Waqar Younis, who has his hand on his head during training in Mirpur yesterday, will hope that the strategy set by him and skipper Misbahul Haq (L) changes their fortune this week. Photo: Star

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team and pace veteran Waqar Younis is likely to be appointed by Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi for a "key role", sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The insiders revealed that the cricket commentator will be given the role of "advisor" to Naqvi on cricketing affairs and will even share his authority within the board.

They said that Younis will oversee cricket concerning matters in the PCB whereas Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister, will look over administrative issues within the board.

The PCB chief will also focus on matters of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan from February through March next year.

As for the former captain, he will likely have the power to deal with international and domestic cricket issues, concerns of the selection committee and the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of cricketers.