Cricket
Agencies
Wed Jul 31, 2024 11:20 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 11:27 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Waqar Younis likely to assume 'key role' within PCB

Agencies
Wed Jul 31, 2024 11:20 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 31, 2024 11:27 AM
'WON'T ANYTHING GO OUR WAY?' Pakistan coach Waqar Younis, who has his hand on his head during training in Mirpur yesterday, will hope that the strategy set by him and skipper Misbahul Haq (L) changes their fortune this week. Photo: Star

Former captain of Pakistan cricket team and pace veteran Waqar Younis is likely to be appointed by Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi for a "key role", sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

The insiders revealed that the cricket commentator will be given the role of "advisor" to Naqvi on cricketing affairs and will even share his authority within the board.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

They said that Younis will oversee cricket concerning matters in the PCB whereas Naqvi, who is also Pakistan's interior minister, will look over administrative issues within the board.

The PCB chief will also focus on matters of the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be held in Pakistan from February through March next year.

As for the former captain, he will likely have the power to deal with international and domestic cricket issues, concerns of the selection committee and the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of cricketers.

 

Related topic:
Waqar YounisPCBMohsin Naqvi
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Pakistan prospect Usman Khan banned from UAE cricket for five years

3m ago
Mominul Haque

Mominul, Imrul and Mahmudullah propel Tigers

9y ago

Babar Azam becomes most successful T20I captain

2m ago

'Review system needs review' – Waqar Younis of Pakistan

8y ago

Pakistan cricket holds crisis talks after Afridi statement furore

4m ago
নাটোর-৩: টানা চতুর্থবার জয়ী পলক
|বাংলাদেশ

বিকেলের মধ্যে চালু হবে ফেসবুক-টিকটক-ইউটিউব: পলক

‘আমরা নির্দেশনা দিয়ে দিয়েছি, আশা করছি আজ বিকেলের মধ্যে সবগুলো প্ল্যাটফর্ম চালু হয়ে যাবে।’

এইমাত্র
|বাংলাদেশ

সমন্বয়কদের মুক্তি ও গুলি ছোড়া বন্ধে রিট: বিচারপতি অসুস্থ থাকায় আজ হচ্ছে না শুনানি

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
push notification