USA confirm departure of head coach Stuart Law

The USA have confirmed the departure of Stuart Law from his role as head coach.

Law only commenced his tenure in April this year and made an immediate mark by leading the USA to the Super 8s stage of this year's ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

The former Australia international helped USA to two victories at the tournament they co-hosted with the West Indies, with their most memorable triumph coming against Pakistan in Texas.

But months after that tournament finished, Law has departed from the role with USA Cricket CEO Johnathan Atkeison confirming the news.

"Given Stuart's contribution to the program, this was not an easy decision to make," Atkeison said.

"Unfortunately, we felt that a change was necessary for the next phase of competitive preparation."

The USA are currently attempting to qualify for the 50-over World Cup for the first time and have made a strong start in their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 campaign.