Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 03:19 PM
Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 03:27 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Uncapped Murad replaces ‘unavailable’ Shakib in Test squad

Star Sports Desk
Fri Oct 18, 2024 03:19 PM Last update on: Fri Oct 18, 2024 03:27 PM
[L] Hasan Murad and Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: Facebook / AFP

Uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has been named as the replacement for all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming Test against South Africa, beginning on October 21 in Mirpur, according to a press release from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today.

"We have been informed that Shakib is unavailable for the first Test. He is nearing the end of his Test career, but with his experience, we still do not have anyone of his calibre with both bat and ball to replace him," chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shakib not coming back to Bangladesh
Read more

Shakib’s homecoming takes a U-turn

Speaking about Murad, who has claimed 136 wickets in 30 first-class matches since his debut in 2021, Lipu added that the 23-year-old will "lend balance to our bowling, especially in home conditions" and "has the potential to deliver at this level." 

Related topic:
Shakib Al HasanHasan Murad
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

I have advised Shakib not to return: Sports Adviser Asif

21h ago

Shakib wants countrymen by his side in Test swansong

1w ago
Shakib not coming back to Bangladesh

Shakib’s homecoming takes a U-turn

15h ago

Shakib included as BCB announces squad for first SA Test

1d ago
Kohli and Pant gift bats to Shakib

Kohli, Pant gift bats to Shakib after his final away Test

2w ago
|মতামত

হাসিনার দুঃশাসনের মাপকাঠিতে বঙ্গবন্ধুকে বিচার করা ঠিক হবে না

স্বাধীনতা যুদ্ধের ইতিহাসকে যথাযথ সম্মান দিতে হবে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

শেখ হাসিনাকে আশ্রয় দেওয়া অপরাধ: রিজভী

৩২ মিনিট আগে