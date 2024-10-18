Uncapped Murad replaces ‘unavailable’ Shakib in Test squad

Uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad has been named as the replacement for all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan in Bangladesh's 15-member squad for the upcoming Test against South Africa, beginning on October 21 in Mirpur, according to a press release from Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today.

"We have been informed that Shakib is unavailable for the first Test. He is nearing the end of his Test career, but with his experience, we still do not have anyone of his calibre with both bat and ball to replace him," chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu said.

Speaking about Murad, who has claimed 136 wickets in 30 first-class matches since his debut in 2021, Lipu added that the 23-year-old will "lend balance to our bowling, especially in home conditions" and "has the potential to deliver at this level."