U19s finish top of table with Zimbabwe win

Bangladesh U19s finished top of the table after their 160-run win over Zimbabwe U19s in the last league fixture of the tri-nation series at Harare Sports Club today. Bangladesh registered five wins in six matches and will take on South Africa in the final on August 10th.

Sent to bat, Rifat Beg's 78-ball 77 alongside Farid Hasan's unbeaten 38 and a stormy 13-ball 34 from Debashish Deba, helped Bangladesh to 284 for 7.

Skipper Azizul Hakim and Rizan Hossan bagged three wickets each to bowl Zimbabwe out for 124. Benny Zuze top-scored with 47 for Zimbabwe. Courtesy of today's loss, Zimbabwe finished without a single win in the tournament.