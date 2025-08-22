U-15 boys team continue winning run against women’s team

Bangladesh U-15 boys team continued their winning run in the ongoing Challenge Cup as they beat Nahida Akter-led Women's Green Team by 41 runs in a rain-marred encounter at the BKSP-3 on Friday.

Coming from 87-run victory over Nigar Sultana Joty-led Women's Red Team, U-15 boys provided yet another clinical performance to make it successive victories in the three-team tournament, which is organised as part of the women's team's preparation for the upcoming Women's World Cup, scheduled to start next month in India and Sri Lanka.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, U-15 boys posted 189-7 in 39 overs in the rain-affected innings. Openers Kheyal Roy and Abdur Rahman gave them a dream start as the boys put on a 126-run stand to frustrate Green Team bowlers for nearly 25 overs.

Leg-spinner Rabeya Khan finally broke the stand, dismissing Rahman for a 68-ball 48 but Kheyal continued his good work and made 82 off 99 balls.

Rabeya finished with 4-33 while Sultana Khatun bagged two wickets.

At the start of run chase, Red Team were given a revised target of 207 runs in 39 which was later revised to 177 runs in 30 overs due to rain interruption. Despite some good efforts from Rubya Haider Jhilik ((51 off 59 balls) and Sobhana Mostary (35 off 56 balls), the Green Team could only finish with 135-7 to suffer consecutive defeats in the competition.

Mahin Hossain Alif, Alimul Islam Adib and Abdullah took two wickets each for the boys' team.

Red Team will face the U-15 boys team in the next match on Sunday at the same venue.