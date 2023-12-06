True test of Shanto’s mettle

When Najmul Hossain Shanto expressed his willingness to lead Bangladesh in all three formats ahead of the first Test in Sylhet, not many would have envisioned him guiding the Tigers to an emphatic victory in his very first assignment as captain in the format.

But he did so in style, leading from the front and becoming the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score a Test century on his captaincy debut.

Shanto has always been considered the one who has the potential to lead the Tigers in the future. However, his fluctuating form in his initial years, which he now has seemingly overcome as he transformed into a reliable warrior with the willow in the Tigers' top order, has always hindered him from getting to the captaincy mantle that everyone has tipped him for since the age-level days.

How often has a promise fizzled out with only early glimpses in Bangladesh cricket? The answer to this is very familiar and also an unpleasant one.

Will that be the case with Shanto? Doubts may creep in, simply considering that this is Bangladesh cricket where good things come sporadically.

And that's what makes the second Test against New Zealand, starting today in Mirpur, much more than just another game for Shanto. The match being a part of the latest World Test Championship cycle makes the contest bear extra weight, but for the 25-year-old, it comes as an opportunity to prove that he is indeed worthy of getting the promotion from his current designation of stand-in skipper.

"The job is half done. We'll have to work for five more days for that victory," were the words uttered by Shanto after the win in Sylhet, showing that he knows how to keep his emotions in check even after a commanding 150-run win against one of the top Test nations. More importantly, it also relayed a message that Shanto is not one to let up after one flash of brilliance -- a trait that needs to be at the core of any leader.

What made Shanto steal focus and praise in the Sylhet match was not only the Tigers' overall complete performance in a format that they have always found difficult to assert dominance in but also because of how he made his presence felt in the middle.

Setting those aggressive field positions, making timely and effective bowling changes that paid dividends on most occasions, and dialling down from his over-aggressive batting approach in the first innings to a more time-appropriate one in the second during the Sylhet Test -- all these impactful executions were bound to see Shanto hailed as the next long-term captain. Even the case of Mominul Haque picking up wickets whenever called upon showed the guile of the captain who was unafraid of taking a chance and dared to do something different when chips were down.

What augurs well for Bangladesh cricket, which is going through a phase of instability following a World Cup debacle is that, according to head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, Shanto has already acquired the mould of a true leader as he is "commanding respect and demanding the standard" from his players.

However, all these words of appreciation and admiration may as well fade if Shanto fails to replicate his captain-like attitude on the field in the next five days. For someone like Shanto who knows first-hand how consistency in any aspect is key, he must know the Test that starts today will be his ultimate test if he truly aspires to assume the captaincy mantle for the long haul.