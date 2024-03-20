Tigresses to rely on spin, Aussies look for pace

During the opening day of the Dhaka Premier League last week, one Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official felt bemused by the preserved wickets at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. He, however, got the gist of the scenario swiftly as he was heard saying that "Australia are coming".

The Bangladesh women's team are gearing up for a crucial three-match ODI series against the reigning world champions, beginning tomorrow, and for the hosts, spin would be key in perhaps their biggest challenge in recent times at home.

Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter made the ICC ODI team of the year for 2023 and chief selector Sazzad Ahmed felt it was affirmation of Tigresses' strength in spin.

In addition, Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter and Rabeya Khan are set to feature as leg-spinners, the latter two almost certain picks in the playing eleven.

"Talking about what is the reality here, subcontinental tracks are different. They [Australia] are used to fast and bouncy tracks. But playing here is not easy. If we look at our neighbouring country India, we will see that any team can suffer there. Conditions here are not too different and I feel due to the wickets here, we have a fair chance," Sazzad told reporters at Mirpur yesterday.

The Tigresses have managed wins against India and Pakistan at home of late. They drew the ODI series 1-1 against Asian powerhouse India and clinched the Pakistan ODI series 2-1 in November last year. Bangladesh might feel they have an edge over the world-dominating Aussie side due to spin.

Bangladesh players pose for a group photograph inside the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium as spinner Nahida Akter is handed over the ICC Women’s Player of the Month award for November, 2023 by the BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury on March 19, 2024. Photo: BCB

"Traditionally these wickets might not be favourable for Australia. It could be said [that Bangladesh are ahead in spin]. We are aiming for that and we have a strong spin department. Nahida's recognition strengthens that argument," Sazzad continued.

"I think we have gone past those days when we felt participation is an opportunity. I think we have a decent chance of winning the series because we have a home advantage. I think we have a good chance against them and winning the series is our target. If we want to play globally [ICC Women's Championship] we need points and our focus would be on this ODI series."

Bangladesh will be without veteran opener Shamima Sultana in the series due to injury but the team's think tank was not concerned about Australia's pace threat, given that the likes of Murshida Khatun struck runs against South Africa in South African conditions.

"We played our last series in South Africa and we faced pace bowlers there and we handled them well and I don't think it will be a big difference here. Those pacers we know [of Australia] are not that fast and our batters are prepared for that," he said.

Australia, however, have the pace threat required with Ellyse Perry and Megan Schutt, while 25-year-old speedster Tayla Vlaeminck, sitting just outside the first-choice attack, may get a chance.

"She's [Vlaeminck] really excited and looking forward to hopefully seeing her have some opportunities and get back out there, so she's pumped at the moment," coach Shelley Nitschke was quoted as saying by news.com.au.

Bangladesh will have their work cut out spin-wise as well. Sophie Molineux fired Royal Challengers Bangalore to the title with a three-wicket over in the final recently and Nitschke was not against going for more spinners.

"I certainly do feel [three spinners] is an option for us if the conditions present," Nitschke said.