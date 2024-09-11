Cricket
Star Sports Report 
Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:15 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:21 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Tigers to meet chief adviser tomorrow 

Star Sports Report 
Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:15 PM Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 06:21 PM
Photo: FACEBOOK

Bangladesh national team will meet Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, tomorrow at his office in Tejgaon. 

Yunus congratulated the Tigers after their historic Test series win in Pakistan earlier this month.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Players, coaching staff, and Bangladesh Cricket Board officials will make their way to the chief adviser's office at noon for their first official meet. 

Bangladesh will travel to India for a two-match Test series followed by three T20Is. The tour will begin with the first Test, starting on September 19. 

Related topic:
BCBChief Adviser Dr Muhammad YunusBangladesh cricket team
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Shanto ‘sorry’ for letting down the fans

2m ago
Liton Das, Hasan Mahmud

‘Massive’, ‘Historic’: Shanto hails maiden Test win over Pakistan

2w ago

Election after vital reforms: Yunus

3w ago
Rights equal for all, Yunus says during Dhakeshwari Temple visit

Rights equal for all, Yunus says during Dhakeshwari Temple visit

4w ago

BCB hopeful of rescheduling NZ 'A' team's Bangladesh tour

2w ago
প্রতিনিধিদলের নেতৃত্বে থাকতে পারেন ডোনাল্ড লু। ছবি: সংগৃহীত
|বাংলাদেশ

যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের সঙ্গে আলোচনায় প্রাধান্য পাবে বাংলাদেশের অর্থনৈতিক প্রয়োজন

জানাল যুক্তরাষ্ট্রের পররাষ্ট্র দপ্তর

৪৭ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

দায়িত্ব নেওয়ার আগেই ৮ ডিসির পদায়ন বাতিল

৪৯ মিনিট আগে
push notification