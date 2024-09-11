Tigers to meet chief adviser tomorrow 

Bangladesh national team will meet Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, tomorrow at his office in Tejgaon.

Yunus congratulated the Tigers after their historic Test series win in Pakistan earlier this month.

Players, coaching staff, and Bangladesh Cricket Board officials will make their way to the chief adviser's office at noon for their first official meet.

Bangladesh will travel to India for a two-match Test series followed by three T20Is. The tour will begin with the first Test, starting on September 19.