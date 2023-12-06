Tigers eye historic series win

Bangladesh players in a jovial mood during training at the Sher-e-Bangladesh National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on December 4, 2023, ahead of their second and final Test against New Zealand. Photo: Firoz Ahmed

Bangladesh will look to replicate the performance that helped them seal a historic 150-run win over New Zealand in Sylhet as Najmul Hossain Shanto and his troops are eyeing to clinch their first-ever Test series win over the Kiwis with a victory in the second and final Test at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur today.

The match is scheduled to begin at 9:30am and telecasted live on T Sports and GTV.

It was a total team effort from Bangladesh in the first Test that ended last Saturday, with left-arm spinner Taijul Islam leading the way with a ten-wicket haul in the game. However, it was more than just a Taijul show as the Tigers overcame a full-strength New Zealand side with a collective approach that saw a century from stand-in skipper Shanto along with some vital contributions from experienced Mushfiqur Rahim, Mominul Haque, Mehedi Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, and Mahmudul Hasan Joy.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, received an injury scare ahead of the Mirpur Test. Nayeem Hasan's availability for the game was thrown into doubt after the off-spinner suffered an injury in his right index finger during training yesterday. However, later the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) medical team confirmed to The Daily Star that the 23-year-old's injury is nothing serious and the spinner will be available for selection for the second Test.

Tim Southee and his troops, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back with the Kiwis desperate to bounce back and keep intact their record of never losing a Test series in Bangladesh. The Kiwis will also be looking to register their first win in the World Test Championship third cycle, having started it off with a comprehensive defeat in Sylhet.

Spin has once again been in the focus, especially considering the unpredictability surrounding the Mirpur pitch. Keeping that in mind, the visitors may add an extra spinner as the likes of Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra could feature alongside Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi.

Kane Williamson, who scored a magnificent hundred in Sylhet, will once again lead the way for the Kiwis in the batting department while Bangladesh will hope for Taijul and Miraz to be in their element to thwart any counterattacks from a strong New Zealand line-up.