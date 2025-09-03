Tigers are in better shape now, says departing Wood 

Bangladesh's outgoing specialised power-hitting coach Julian Wood believes that the team is now in a much better shape compared to a month ago and he is expecting the Tigers to challenge their opponents and get good results in the upcoming Asia Cup T20, scheduled to start on September 9 in the UAE.

"The team is in a better place compared to when I arrived here. I think if they can maintain the same process, they will be able to shine in the Asia Cup," Wood told The Daily Star on Wednesday.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) last month brought Wood for a stint of 27 days after their scheduled India series was postponed until next year. The board used his service for enhancing the power-hitting skills of the Tigers during their month-long training camp in Mirpur and Sylhet.

Wood was highly impressed with the work ethic of the Tigers and although he couldn't see much of the players' improvement as Bangladesh were given below-par targets in the opening two games, he felt that the players didn't do anything wrong while chasing small targets.

"Obviously, the men's team, they did nothing wrong against a weakened Netherlands side. But you can only play what's in front of you. I think the way the unit batted, it was really positive," said Wood.

"It's couldn't go better. As a batting unit, I just keep emphasising on challenging themselves whether they are training or playing. It's just to challenge themselves to get better and that's how you are going to compete with the big boys," he added.

Apart from the men's team, Wood also worked with the women's team and the under-19 side while he conducted few sessions with the local coaches as well regarding power-hitting.

"I think the women's side has definitely improved. The mindset is very important and taking it from the training environment to a competitive environment which we did against the bowlers and they were brilliant and really really good. Obviously in the game situation, it's slightly different. So that will be the next phase of training and we have to take that mindset into a positive according to game situation," he said.

"Regarding the under-19s, I worked with them very little. But they are very talented. They got great bat swing and they swing the bat really well. I'm interested to see how they go in the UK against England U-19s," he added.

Although the BCB didn't extend Wood's contract, the coach expressed his desire to work with the BCB in any capacity.

"I would love to work with the BCB again in any capacity and with any kind of team such as women's or men's. As freelancer coach, my job is to share my knowledge about power-hitting. I would love to be in a contract of 160 days in a year," said Wood, who left for England after the end of the third T20I between Bangladesh and Netherlands on Wednesday.

Wood also informed that he is expecting a short-term contract from Sri Lankan Cricket where he worked in a similar capacity to Bangladesh's before coming here.