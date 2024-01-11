The Bull can’t refuse the rodeo 

Australia opener David Warner is set to have quite an eventful day tomorrow as the 37-year-old nicknamed 'The Bull' will first attend his brother's wedding and then fly back to Sydney to play in a Big Bash League fixture.

Fresh off his Test retirement, Warner, who is set to open for the Sydney Thunders against the Sydney Sixers in the grand finale at the Sydney Cricket Ground will have to travel an excess of 200 kilometres by helicopter from the Hunter Region along the east coast –- the venue of his brother's wedding -- to Sydney for Friday night's league match as there are no direct flights between the two destinations.

Despite retiring from Tests and ODIs, Warner said he intended to play his final games for Australia at the T20 World Cup in June when he will be seeking a second winners' medal to match the two he has in the 50 overs game.

This means that his next assignment will be the T20Is against the West Indies in Hobart, Adelaide and Perth from February 9-13.

The opener will feature in the last three regular-season games for the Thunder, before being cleared to play for the Dubai Capitals in the ILT20 in Dubai.

The Capitals are owned by Warner's IPL franchise, the Delhi Capitals.

It had initially been thought Warner could see out the tournament in Dubai and skip the T20Is against the West Indies, sparking the first serious club-versus-country debate in Australian cricket.

But chief selector George Bailey on Wednesday confirmed Warner would have to be back to play in the home T20s, which will double as his last internationals in Australia.

Following the West Indies series at home, Australia will travel across the border to New Zealand to play three T20Is and two Tests. Warner has no obstacles to feature in the white-ball leg against the Kiwis.

The West Indies series was the only potential club-versus-country issue for Warner, with the away T20Is against New Zealand and the World Cup not clashing with any other leagues he is contracted to.

