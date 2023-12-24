Tests still 'top of the tree' for IPL’s record signing

Cricket
Mitchell Starc. PHOTO: AFP

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) after attracting the eye-watering bid of $2.98 million from the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Australia's all-formats hero's IPL windfall, however, has not shifted his continued prioritisation of the longest format as the left-armer reiterated his desire to play every Test this summer.

"Red ball is still top of the tree for me," Starc told reporters ahead of the Boxing Day Test against Pakistan. 

"I think my body will let me know (when it's time to give up) Test cricket before I want to, but it's an opportune year next year.

"It's a lot quieter, there's no Test match between the ones in New Zealand in March and the summer next year."There's a T20 World cup, it's a nice lead-in to that with the IPL and the quality of cricket that tournament presents. In terms of the schedule, it's much more quiet," he continued.

The IPL has become the highest standard annual T20 competition and Australia's team management see it as a golden opportunity for players to tune up for the USA and Caribbean-hosted ICC event in June.
 

Related topic:
Mitchell StarcAustralia v Pakistan Test seriesBoxing Day TestIPL
