Pakistan lose WTC25 points after first Test sanctions

Pakistan were penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate against Australia in the first Test in Perth.

The visitors were fined 10% of their match fee and two ICC World Test Championship points were deducted from their total.

Pakistan had slipped to No.2 position on the WTC25 standings after a massive 360-run loss in the first Test and the penalty means that their percentage points have dropped from 66.67 to 61.11.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short. Consequently, two World Test Championship points have been deducted from Pakistan's points total.

The Emirates ICC Elite Panel Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanctions after Pakistan were found two overs short after taking time allowances into consideration.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Richard Illingworth, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Donovan Koch and Shan Masood, the Pakistan captain, plead guilty to the offence, accepting the given sanctions.

The second Test of the three-match series begins on Boxing Day in Melbourne, while the third Test will be played from 3 to 7 January in Sydney.