Taskin can manage shoulder injury and play Tests: BCB physio

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said that pacer Taskin Ahmed's shoulder injury has not aggravated and that he can manage it and play in the longer formats.

Cricketers in the Test fold were scheduled for a physical assessment test today, starting with a 1.6km time trial at the Bangabandhu National Stadium under their strength and conditioning coach Nathan Kiely before moving to the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur for a gym session and other fitness tests.

However, due to bad weather and the ongoing unrest in the country, the running test at the BNS was cancelled as cricketers only completed gym sessions and other fitness tests in Mirpur.

With Bangladesh scheduled to tour Pakistan for a two-Test series this month, concerns have been raised regarding pacer Taskin's availability for the series.

Taskin had issues bowling in red-ball cricket owing to a shoulder injury and had decided to sit out Tests at the beginning of this year. He played his last Test in June last year although he had continued in other formats, featuring for the Tigers in the T20 World Cup in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Following today's fitness tests, for which Taskin was also present, BCB physio Bayjedul mentioned that Taskin can 'survive' and carry on playing with the type of injury that he has now.

"Taskin has played in the T20 format as of late. So, he did not bowl for long spells during this period. He had a shoulder issue, which he even got rechecked during the T20 World Cup [in the USA and the West Indies in June]. The thing is, the damage he had at that time, is exactly the same now as it has not aggravated," Bayjedul said.

"A player can play by managing these [types of injuries]. If he continues his rehabilitation and the workouts, Taskin can survive. Based on that, Taskin is definitely available. But as for bowling workload in Tests where you need to bowl longer spells, a player needs to get up to that speed. So, he will try to do that, and if he feels better then he can definitely play in Tests," he added.

The Tigers are expected to fly to Pakistan on August 17.

The first Test in Rawalpindi will take place on August 21-25 while Karachi will host the second Test on August 30-September 3. The series will be part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.