Tamim unavailable for upcoming New Zealand Tests

Ever since Tamim Iqbal opted out of the World Cup squad, his immediate future as an international cricketer has been pondered upon. Bangladesh are slated to play he two Tests against New Zealand on November 28 and December 6 at Sylhet and Dhaka respectively. While the Bangladesh squad is slated to be given on the tentative date of November 20th, it was learned that Tamim will not be part of the Test squad.

The situation regarding Tamim's continuity had been murky ever since he said that he did not want to be part of the 'dirty' game when a board member asked him to bat lower down the order in the opening World Cup game.

Bangladesh chief selector Minajul Abedin could not yesterday confirm when called over phone regarding Tamim's inclusion for the New Zealand Tests. "There has been no update till now so can't really say anything," Minhajul told The Daily Star.

However, a BCB official informed that Tamim has communicated with the board and informed of his unavailability.

"He let us know that for the last one month he has not been training. Since he has not worked out or done any preparations, he will not be available in the series. He will let us know about his next steps later," a BCB high-up told The Daily Star on conditions of anonymity.

Tamim had also not been playing the ongoing National Cricket League this season after opting out of the World Cup.