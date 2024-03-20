Tamim gets runs, Shakib bags wickets

Prime Bank made it four wins out of four in the Dhaka Premier League on Wednesday as birthday boy Tamim Iqbal returned amongst the runs. In the adjacent field at BKSP, Shakib Al Hasan returned to DPL action too and played a hand in Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club's win.

All five Prime Bank bowlers picked up wickets as Rujpganj Tigers were skittled out for 132 in a rain-curtailed 34-overs-per-side game at BKSP Ground 3. Shamsur Rahman got team-high 46-ball 50 for Rupganj but Tamim and in-form opener Parvez Hossain Emon stitched a 118-run opening stand to see Prime Bank to an eight-wicket win.

Emon, who hit two centuries already, made a patient 75-ball 50 to carry on his DPL form. Tamim, who got 67 off 78 deliveries with six fours and two sixes, fell to Abdullah Al Mamun in the 25th over before Parvez followed suit in the following over but Prime Bank coasted to victory without further scratch.

Shakib managed only 19 with the bat on his DPL return before Nurul Hasan Sohan's unbeaten 60-ball 72 and Yasir Ali's 57-ball 78 in a 138-run fifth-wicket stand saw Sheikh Jamal reach 215 for five in another 34-over game at BKSP Ground 4. Shakib and pacer Ripon Mondol bagged three wickets each as City Club were restricted to 178 for nine in 34 overs.

Abahani dominated proceedings at Fatullah's Khan Saheb Osman Ali Stadium as spinner Tanvir Islam ran riot with five wickets for seven runs in six overs. Courtesy of that spell, Brothers were skittled out for just 71 in 21.3 overs. In reply, Abahani raced to the target, losing two wickets to remain top of the DPL standings courtesy of a higher net run-rate than Prime Bank's.