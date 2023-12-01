Taijul’s ‘regret’ after ODI exclusion

Taijul Islam is one of Bangladesh's key threat in Test cricket and while he has also performed in ODIs, his chances in the shorter formats have been few and far between.

Bangladesh Cricket Board yesterday announced the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming tour of New Zealand in December and Taijul did not make the team.

"Everyone has regrets and I do have it as well," Taijul told reporters when asked about regrets regarding ODI exclusion.

"Yesterday the team was announced and you must have seen. I don't want to talk about it (my future in white-ball cricket)," he said.

The spinner took four wickets in the second innings to put Bangladesh on the verge of an important win in the World Test Championship opener against New Zealand at Sylhet. Without Shakib Al Hasan in the team, Taijul had an important role to play but he was not losing sleep thinking of the big shoes to fill left by Shakib.

"I always stay within my plans. Whether Shakib bhai is around or not, there are other spinners with me and game by game, the plan remains in a way that someone will take wickets and someone will contain the runs. If I was looking to contain runs, in that case Nayeem or Miraj might have taken wickets. Whoever is playing or not, what's important thing is that we are playing well," he said.