Thu Jan 25, 2024 09:04 PM
Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 09:11 PM

Sylhet fans showing enthusiasm as usual

Thu Jan 25, 2024 09:04 PM Last update on: Thu Jan 25, 2024 09:11 PM
PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) caravan already reached Sylhet as players began training at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium with the picturesque mountain range at the backdrop today. Continuing the enthusiasm showcased in previous editions, fans queued up to get tickets for tomorrow's double-header, featuring Rangpur Riders taking on Khulna Tigers in the first game at 2pm before Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Strikers clash at 7pm. PHOTO: FIROZ AHMED

 

Related topic:
BPLSylhet
