Sujon surprised by Lipu's chief selector appointment

Vice-chairman of cricket operations committee and national team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon said that he didn't know that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was going to name Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu as the new chief selector, saying he was as surprised as everyone else by the announcement.

"It was really surprising for me. I hadn't heard his name as a candidate. Many other names were floating around. I am the vice-chairman of cricket operation, still I didn't know anything. This is what surprised me the most," Sujon told the reporters in Chattogram today.

Sujon said that he had expected Habibul Bashar Sumon, who was part of the selection panel since 2016, to take over from Minhajul Abedin as chief selector.

"I feel that Sumon definitely deserved it. He was a successful captain of the Bangladesh team, he was a successful cricketer and he also worked with the team for many years. I had hoped that he would be made chief selector if Nannu bhai gets replaced."

But he also asked everyone to respect the board's decision and give Lipu and his new committee which consists of Hannan Sarkar and Abdur Razzak a fair chance.

"Lipu bhai is a very knowledgeable person, he is much senior to me. He has seen Bangladesh cricket for many years. He was the Bangladesh captain, the Abahani captain. There can be no questions about his appointment. He can do well in this position."