Shakib’s selection sign of clarity from selectors

Ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan's selection for the Test series against Pakistan was of particular interest for fans and media alike who were curious to know whether the current political developments had any bearing on the selectors decision to include him in the 16-member squad.

After Sheikh Hasina resigned as prime minister on August 5, the president dissolved the parliament on the 6th, of which Shakib was a member from the then ruling Awami League party.

Many members of parliament of the Awami League government have fled the country since while some have gone into hiding. Shakib, meanwhile, was far removed from all of it, busy taking part in the Global T20 League in Canada.

Shakib's involvement with the fallen government cast doubts over his availability for the Pakistan series.

However, the selection panel led by Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu named the 37-year-old for the two-Test series, beginning on August 21, on Sunday and the all-rounder is set to join his teammates in Lahore on the 14th and begin his preparations.

On Monday, Lipu clarified the reasoning behind selecting Shakib, saying they had prioritised his fitness and wanted reassurance from him that he would be available for the red-ball series against India, South Africa and the West Indies later this year before including him.

"I spoke with Shakib probably at the end of July and there were discussions regarding his fitness along with other things," Lipu said at the press conference in Mirpur yesterday.

"During the Zimbabwe series [in May] we wanted to know his short-term plan since we have many Tests lined up till December, eight in total. He had assured us his availability [for those Tests] during the Zimbabwe series. Due to the recent scenario, I had to ask him again.

"Not just by phone, we have exchanged official emails regarding his availability. It was important to know whether he will be available for the practice sessions before every series, that was also a criterion for selection," Lipu told reporters yesterday.

Another contentious point was providing Shakib security during this turmoil. Bangladesh's foreign coaches too had expressed their unwillingness to attend practice sessions in Mirpur even though they were present in the capital.

Disruption in training owing to security concerns was one of the reasons why the Bangladesh team left for Pakistan yesterday afternoon, five days earlier than scheduled. The team will train at Lahore for three to four days before moving to Islamabad. From Islamabad they will move to Rawalpindi to prepare for the first Test.

"There are security concerns regarding every player and foreign official during practice sessions. In the current circumstances, it definitely has to be ensured. In terms of selection, we had to consider many things because he [Shakib] is involved in politics. But he was selected on the basis of his merit," Lipu said.

The recent turmoil has shown that political situation can have a bearing on cricket too, especially if a player enters politics while still being a cricketer, like Shakib did. Lipu felt that only players were not to be blamed as political parties need to reconsider taking cricketers aboard for political gains.