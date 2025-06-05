Cricket
AFP, Colombo
Thu Jun 5, 2025 02:33 PM
Last update on: Thu Jun 5, 2025 02:45 PM

Sri Lanka’s Senanayake prosecuted for match-fixing under new law

Ex Sri Lanka spinner Sachitra Senanayeka. Photo: X

Sri Lanka's former spin bowler Sachithra Senanayake on Thursday became the first to be prosecuted under a new law aimed at stamping out corruption in sport on the island.

The 40-year-old was indicted before the High Court in the southern city of Hambantota on match-fixing charges relating to a local tournament in 2020.

He is currently on bail after being arrested in September 2023. He denies the charges.

Senanayake last played for Sri Lanka in 2016 and made 74 international appearances.

He is accused of influencing two Lanka Premier League players to fix matches in 2020.

Police said Senanayake is the first player to fall foul of a 2019 law that makes match-fixing a criminal offence.

A conviction could result in a maximum of 10 years in jail, a fine of up to 100 million rupees ($333,000) or both.

Former sports minister Harin Fernando introduced the tough new law after saying the International Cricket Council (ICC) considered Sri Lanka one of the most corrupt cricketing nations.

Another former sports minister, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, told parliament in 2021 that match-fixing was rife in the country.

Aluthgamage was jailed for 20 years in an unrelated corruption case.

Sri Lanka's 1996 World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga in 2012 urged fans to boycott matches in protest against what he called "mismanagement, corruption and indiscipline" in the national team.

