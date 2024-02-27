Speedster Vlaeminck returns to Aussie squad for white-ball tour of Bangladesh

Australia have recalled a pair of talented players that have been battling injury into their 15-player squad for their upcoming white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

Speedster Tayla Vlaeminck will get the chance to restart her international career after being returned to the Australian fold for the national women's team's first visit to Bangladesh in a decade.

The six-game series (three ODIs and three T20Is) is the first time Australia's women's team have toured Bangladesh as part of a bilateral series and just the second time they have visited the Asian country following their ICC Women's T20 World Cup success there in 2014.

With this year's T20 World Cup scheduled inn Bangladesh for September and October, the six-game tour will provide Alyssa Healy's side a superb opportunity to get used to the conditions that teams will face during the 20-over showcase.

Spin is expected to play a major role in that tournament and Australia have recalled left-armer Sophie Molineux to their 15-player group after she recently returned to the national set-up during the one-off Test against South Africa in Perth, while fast bowler Tayla Vlaeminck is also included and in line for her first international match since the start of 2022 following a horrid run with injury.

Left-arm spinner Jess Jonassen and experienced all-rounder Heather Graham are the unlucky players that drop out of the squad, but selector Shawn Flegler said there will still be opportunities for the duo to return to the international fold.

"We've tried to pick a balanced squad with multiple bowling options and, unfortunately for Jess and Heather, they have missed out on this occasion," Flegler said.

"While we know both will be disappointed to miss out on selection, they're exceptional cricketers who are highly valued by our group and we certainly haven't counted them out of future opportunities.

"With a T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September, this tour provides a vital opportunity for our players to experience and familiarise themselves with the conditions and wickets we're likely to face later in the year."

The first of three ODIs will commence in Dhaka on March 21 as part of the ICC Women's Championship, with the T20I portion of the series to follow the 50-over contests.

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck