South Africa win toss and put Australia into bat in WTC final

Australia's Pat Cummins with South Africa's Temba Bavuma during the coin toss as former India cricketer and commentator Ravi Shastri looks on. Photo: Reuters

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and put Australia into bat, looking to unleash his pace attack at the start of the World Test Championship final at Lord's on Wednesday.

Clouds overhead at the start of the opening day swayed his decision with Bavuma stating the conditions would be "favourable for the new ball".

South Africa's strong seam attack contrasts with their inexperienced batting attack and their hopes of an upset win in the final rest on the bowling skills of Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen and spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Australia captain Pat Cummins said they were happy to bat first.

"It looks a good wicket and cloud at the start is pretty normal for England. I think it'll get dryer later in the match and offer plenty of turn," he predicted.

Both teams announced their line-ups on the eve of the clash with Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood back for Australia after injury while South Africa sprung a surprise in their batting order.

Green's inclusion means that Marnus Labuschagne will open while Hazlewood takes the place of Scott Boland in the bowling attack.

Green was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his lower back during the one-day international series in England last year and had surgery in October but returned playing for Gloucestershire in English county cricket in April.

Hazlewood had a calf strain and missed out when Australia last played a Test in Sri Lanka in February.

South Africa have promoted Wiaan Mulder up the order to bat at No. 3 and included Lungi Ngidi in the bowling attack ahead of 36-year-old veteran Dane Paterson, who has been playing for Middlesex in the County Championship.

Ngidi has not played in South Africa's last seven Tests, all of which they won to book their place in the WTC final.

Mulder has only twice before batted at No. 3, having come in mostly at seven from where he made his only Test century, last in October in Bangladesh.

Australia won the last WTC final against India at The Oval two years ago while New Zealand were inaugural winners in 2021.

Teams:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (captain), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wicketkeeper), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.