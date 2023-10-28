Soumya fight back ends in vain as Khulna lose to Barishal

Soumya Sarkar's lone fight for the Khulna Division went in vain as his team suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Barishal Division on Day 3 of their Tier 2 match in the National Cricket league at the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura on Saturday.

Soumya scored 91 off the 103 runs his team scored on the day as Khulna managed to put up 225 in their second innings before running out of wickets, setting up a 147-run target for Barishal.

Moinul Islam then hit an unbeaten 71 to guide Barishal to their first win this season.

In Sylhet, bowlers Ifran Hossain and Nayeem Hasan ran through Rajshahi Division, taking nine wickets collectively to bowl them out for just 182, setting a 55-run target for Chattogram Division on the final day.

Earlier, Chattogram's Irfan Shukkur and Shamim Hossain made 68 and 59 respectively to help Chattogram post 437 in their first innings, in reply to Rajshahi's 309.

Medium pacer Ifran then claimed a five-wicket haul and off-spinner Nayeem took four to set Chattogram on the road to clinch their second win in Tier 2.

At the Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna, Rangpur Division ended the penultimate day of their Tier 1 match on 166-7, needing another 90 runs to avoid an innings defeat against the Sylhet Division.

Sylhet pacers Khaled Ahmed and Abu Jayed shared the final four wickets in Rangpur's first innings to bowl them out for 159.

Khaled claimed his sixth fifer in first-class cricket while Jayed finished with 4-42.

Rangpur's batting woes continued after Sylhet enforced the follow on. Rangpur captain Tanbir Hyder, who top-scored in the first innings with 60, was unbeaten 28 at stumps, trying to delay the inevitable defeat.