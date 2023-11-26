Snubbed by selectors, Bravo steps away from cricket

West Indies' batsman Darren Bravo leaves the ground after his dismissal on the fourth day of the third and final Test between Pakistan and the West Indies. File Photo: AFP

Experienced West Indies middle-order batter has decided to take a break from the international game after being overlooked for the upcoming ODI series against England.

Darren Bravo took to social media to announce his decision to move away from selection for West Indies. The left-handed batter last featured in internationals in February 2022.

In an international career that has spanned over 14 years, Bravo has represented West Indies in 200 games. He has scored 3538 Test runs at an average of 36.47 with eight hundreds. In ODIs, he has 3109 runs at an average close to 30, with four tons.

He was a prolific performer in the recently concluded List A domestic competition in the West Indies, the Super50 Cup 2023, with 416 runs at an average of 83.2 and a strike rate of 92.03. He scored a century and three fifties.

Despite the performances, the batter missed the bus to the England series as the selection panel wanted to give an opportunity to the younger players, with an eye on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027.

Taking to Instagram, Darren Bravo explained in a post that the decision had given him time to reflect on his future as a cricketer.

"I've taken some time to ponder and wonder what's my next step moving forward as a cricketer," Bravo wrote. "At this point in my career, it's not easy or should I say it takes a lot to continue to find the energy, the passion, commitment, and discipline to be able to perform to the best of my ability and put myself in a position to make my return to international cricket."

"Without any level [of] communication, I've been left in a very dark place. At the moment, there [are] three teams representing the region in multiple formats/series. That's approximately 40–45 players and if I can't be in any of these teams after competing in our regional tournaments and scoring runs, therefore, they are basically telling me that the writing is on the wall."

However, Bravo made it clear that he wasn't fully done with international cricket just yet.

"I'm not giving up but I believe it's best to step away just for a bit and maybe make some room for a young and upcoming talent. I will end by wishing each and everyone all the very best."

West Indies will take on England in a home white-ball tour consisting of three ODI and five T20Is commencing 3 December.