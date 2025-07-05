Siraj 'loving the challenge' of leading India's attack against England

India's Mohammed Siraj (C) is congratulated as he leaves the field having taken six wickets on day three of the second Test against England at Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham on July 4, 2025. Photo: AFP

Mohammed Siraj said he "loved the challenge" of leading India's attack in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah after taking a six-wicket haul in the second Test against England at Edgbaston on Friday.

There was widespread criticism when India, who lost last week's series opener at Headingley, omitted outstanding spearhead quick Bumrah, the world's top-ranked Test bowler, from their team in Birmingham.

But they could yet draw level at 1-1 in a five-match campaign after fellow paceman Siraj took 6-70 on Friday, despite England's Harry Brook and Jamie Smith sharing a mammoth sixth-wicket partnership of 303.

The 31-year-old Siraj dismissed star batsman Joe Root and England captain Ben Stokes with successive balls early in the third day's play to reduce the hosts to 84-5.

And he returned to clean up the tail as England were dismissed for 407 in reply to India's first-innings 587 built upon skipper Shubman Gill's exceptional 269.

By stumps, India had extended their overall lead to 244 runs at 64-1 in their second innings.

"I have been bowling well but not getting wickets, so getting six here is very special," said Siraj after the close. "When you are asked to lead the attack I love responsibility, I love the challenge.

"My mindset was to keep it tight and not give away runs," added Siraj, well-supported by 4-88 from Akash Deep after the paceman was given the unenviable task of standing-in for Bumrah.

Brook and Smith staged a remarkable fightback after they joined forces with England more than 500 runs behind.

- 'Phenomenal Smith' -

The 24-year-old Smith survived Siraj's hat-trick ball with a straight drive for four and went to make a breathtaking 184 not out, the highest Test score by an England wicketkeeper, surpassing Surrey mentor Alec Stewart's 173 against New Zealand at Auckland in 1997.

Brook was alongside Smith for much of this innings as the Yorkshireman made 158 -- his ninth Test century and fifth in excess of 150.

"It was good fun being out there with 'Smudge' (Smith)," Brook told reporters. "He's a phenomenal player and it felt good to be out there, putting on 300 with him.

"The way that he came out of the blocks and put the pressure back on their bowlers was awesome. He tried to change the momentum back in our favour and it worked for a long period of time."

Brook added: "It was so good to watch from the other end, I felt like he could hit four or six every ball and I was just trying to get him on strike. He just leans on it and it goes to the boundary. He has a long England career ahead of him."

England may be behind in this game but having chased down 378 to beat India at Edgbaston three years ago and made light of a target of 371 in the first Test at Headingley, they haven't given up hope of leaving Birmingham with a 2-0 lead.

"I think everybody in the world knows that we're going to try and chase whatever they set us," said Brook.

"We've obviously got a big task at hand but we'll try and get a couple of wickets early on and try and put them under pressure. You never know how this game can go."