Shoaib Bashir granted India visa: ECB

Uncapped England spinner Shoaib Bashir has been granted an Indian visa and could be back with the squad by the weekend.

The young spinner was effectively ruled out of the first Test of England's tour of India on Tuesday after he was forced to return home to resolve visa issues.

The 20-year-old, who is of Pakistani heritage, was initially left in Abu Dhabi when England travelled from their training camp to Hyderabad on Sunday.

"We're glad the situation has now been resolved," said the England and Wales Cricket Board.

"Shoaib Bashir has now received his visa, and is due to travel to join up with the team in India this weekend."

A spokesperson for the Indian Foreign Office said: "The visa has been issued by London.There are rules and regulations governing the issuance of an Indian visa. The same were being applied in this case."