Shanto’s leadership a major positive of NZ series 

Bangladesh let slip a chance to win their maiden Test series against New Zealand after succumbing to a four-wicket defeat in the second Test in Mirpur.

The hosts won the first Test in Sylhet meaning that the series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Despite the result, Najmul Hossain Shanto's captaincy will surely remain one of the major positives that the Tigers will take forward in the coming days.

Shanto shone bright with his leadership skills on his maiden assignment as the Test captain as the 25-year-old led from the front to register Bangladesh's first-ever Test win against New Zealand at home in Sylhet.

"I am very proud as we played very well in the first match. The body language was also very good in the second game. Despite having 137 runs to defend, I am very happy with the way our bowlers tried. There is still room for improvement as we need to figure out how to improve our batting," Shanto told the reporters after the match on Saturday.

"I won't say we are not improving as there are few players here who are new but it never felt they were nervous or feeling tensed. Everyone tried to play for the team which is a positive side," he added.

Shanto smashed his fifth Test ton that gave Bangladesh the edge at a crucial moment in the second innings of the Sylhet Test, and left-arm spinner Taijul Islam bagged a 10-wicket haul to help the Tigers clinch the first Test.

The 25-year-old, who has been a prolific run-scorer for Bangladesh this year, will now lead the Tigers across all the formats in the absence of regular skipper Shakib Al Hasan. His next assignment will be a white-ball series in New Zealand later this month.

"I didn't feel that I was the captain whenever I went out to bat in the matches that I've led so far, to be honest. I think it's good if I am able to carry on like this. My main work starts when I go to the ground. After batting, that is when I try to figure out my plan and work accordingly. But in terms of batting, I don't feel that I the captain and I need to do something different," he said.

Apart from his batting, Shanto showed sharp leadership skills as he remained instrumental with his decision-making abilities on the field which caught the eyes of many.

Shanto, who is already being regarded as a future full-time captain, is also aware of the fact and said that he intends to use his experiences to good use in the future.