Cricket
Star Sports Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 06:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 07:42 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Shanto named Bangladesh captain in all formats

Star Sports Report
Mon Feb 12, 2024 06:24 PM Last update on: Mon Feb 12, 2024 07:42 PM
Najmul Hossain Shanto
Najmul Hossain Shanto. Photo: AFP

Najmul Hossain Shanto has been named the Bangladesh captain in all three formats by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) after a board meeting held at the BCB headquarters at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka today.

"We discussed at length about captaincy... The board has decided to appoint Nazmul Hossain Shanto as captain for all three formats for this year", youth and sports minister and BCB president Najmul Hassan Papon told the reporters after the meeting.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Shanto had led the team against New Zealand both home and away series last year in the absence of regular captain Shakib Al Hasan.

Shanto says he's 'ready' for captaincy
Read more

Shanto says he's 'ready' for captaincy

Under Shanto's leadership, the Tiger's registered their first ODI and Twenty20 victory against the Kiwis in New Zealand and also a home Test win against the Black Caps.

Shakib, who is now a member of the parliament, had earlier said before last year's ICC ODI World Cup that he would leave the captaincy duties in the 50-over format after the tournament while Shanto had expressed interest to lead the team in all three formats.

Papon said that Shakib was still their 'Number 1 choice for captaincy' but they had to make the change owing to the uncertainty about Shakib's availability due to his eye problems.

 

 

.

 

 

Related topic:
cricketNajmul Hossain ShantoBCBShakib Al Hasancaptaincy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bangladesh v New Zealand T20I series fixtures

BPL logo

BPL Chattogram phase ticket prices revealed

2d ago
Rachin Ravindra

Ravindra posts maiden double ton for New Zealand

1w ago

Tigers seek to end losing streak in dead rubber

Batters couldn't take it deep: Shanto 

|রাজনীতি

বিএনপি ভুল রাজনীতির চোরাবালিতে আটকে গেছে: ওবায়দুল কাদের

বিএনপির লিফলেট বিতরণ কর্মসূচিকে "নেই কাজ তো খই ভাজ" হিসেবে আখ্যা দিয়েছেন আওয়ামী লীগ সাধারণ সম্পাদক এবং সড়ক পরিবহন ও সেতু মন্ত্রী ওবায়দুল কাদের। আজ সোমবার দুপুরে সচিবালয়ে নিজ দপ্তরে সংবাদ...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

হাঁড়িভাঙ্গা আম ও মুক্তাগাছার মণ্ডাসহ ৪ পণ্যের জিআই স্বীকৃতি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification