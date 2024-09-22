Bangladesh suffer 280-run defeat

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared mine wickets as India thrashed Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test in Chennai today.

This is the biggest defeat in terms of runs for Bangladesh against India.

Ashwin, who hit a century in the first innings, took six wickets while Jadeja, who had scored 86 alongside Ashwin to revive the Indian innings, took three to skittle Bangladesh for 234 runs on the fourth morning.

Najmul Hossain Shanto top-scored for the visitors with 82 runs but found little help from the others.

...

Ravichandran Ashwin struck in his first over of Day 4, ending a dogged stand between Shakib Al Hasan and Najmul Hossain Shanto with the dismissal of the former.

Shakib, who survived a stumping chance against Ravindru Jadeja, was caught at short leg, his stride forward taking an edge, onto the pads and into the hands of the fielder.

Shakib (25) had forged a 48-run partnership with Shanto, who was solid at the other end.

Liton Das (1) didn't last long, his adventurous 10-ball stay ended by Jadeja. Mehedi Hasan Miraz, too, didn't last long as he scored eight before falling to another adventurous shot. Shanto, increasingly lonely, perished playing a shot in anger before the lower order gave in.

It took around 45 minutes for the last six wickets to fall after Shanto and Shakib had seen off an hour with solid application and resolve.