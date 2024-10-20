Shakib fans dispersed from protest in Mirpur

Army personnel try to quell protest in front of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Photo: Star

A day before the opening Test between Bangladesh and South Africa, some protesters gathered in front of Gate-1 of the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, demanding Shakib Al Hasan's participation in the contest.

Around 40 to 50 protesters, claiming themselves to be 'Shakibians' – fans of the ace all-rounder – displayed their protest before they were dispersed by around five to 10 men, whose identities could not be verified, charged them with batons. Security personnel, too, helped disperse the crowd.

The protesters had demanded the participation of Shakib in the Mirpur Test, which was expected to be his farewell Test as well.

Earlier, on October 17, Shakib confirmed to some media outlets that he has changed his mind regarding returning home for his farewell Test after he was told not to come due to security reasons.

Later in the day, youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud also confirmed that he had asked the BCB to inform Shakib to not come here in order to avoid unwanted incidents as well as protect the country's image.

The two-match Test series between Bangladesh and South Africa, which is also part of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle, is all set to start tomorrow in Mirpur. The second and last Test will be held in Chattogram from October 29.