Cricket
Star Sports Desk
Thu Jul 11, 2024 08:37 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 09:20 PM

Cricket

Shaheen Afridi misbehaved with Pakistan coaches: Reports

Star Sports Desk
Thu Jul 11, 2024 08:37 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 09:20 PM
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi. Photo: X

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi misbehaved with coaches during the teams' tour to Ireland and England and during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, claimed reports in Pakistani media.

According to Pakistan's Geo TV, the pacer misbehaved with batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during the team's England tour. The former Pakistan batter pointed out to Afridi that he was bowling too no balls during a practice session in Headingly, to which the pacer responded saying, "Let me practice for now and don't talk in the middle."

Yousuf and Afridi then had a heated exchange after which the pacer was reprimanded by the team management and had to apologise to Yusuf.

Earlier in the day, several media houses in Pakistan reported that white-ball team's head coach Gary Kirsten had accused Afridi of misbehaving with the coaching panel in recent tours.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is currently investigating the team's shocking performance in the T20 World Cup.

The board has already sacked former players Wahab Riaz and Abdul Razzaq from the selection panel as the first casualties of the ongoing investigations and more are expected to follow.

Related topic:
cricketShaheen Shah AfridiMohammad YousufPakistan cricketPCB
