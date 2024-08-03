Sangakkara yet to hear from ECB about 'exciting prospect' of coaching England

Kumar Sangakkara has said it would be an "exciting prospect" to coach England in limited-overs cricket, but stressed he has yet to receive a formal approach regarding the role.

The England and Wales Cricket Board are on the lookout for a new white-ball boss after they effectively sacked Matthew Mott on Tuesday, with the Australian having overseen two lacklustre title-defences at both the 2023 50-over World Cup and June's T20 World Cup.

Former England batsman Marcus Trescothick has been placed in caretaker charge for September's one-day international and T20 series at home to arch-rivals Australia while Rob Key, the managing director of England men's cricket, goes in search of Mott's permanent replacement.

Sri Lanka great Sangakkara has been linked with the vacancy, in part because of his time in the Indian Premier League working alongside England white-ball captain Jos Buttler at the Rajasthan Royals.

But the 46-year-old former Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman gave little away on Friday.

"Well, I know (my name) has been mentioned for some reason, but there has not been any approach as such," Sangakkara, a member of Sky Sports' commentary team for The Hundred, told Britain's PA news agency.

"I think the England white-ball job is an exciting prospect for anyone, but there are so many good candidates out there. I think Matthew Mott has done a really good job.

"It is great that Jos Buttler is staying in that leadership role as the side progresses because it is a nice time from what the side is –- and was –- and how it wants to progress in the future.

"I think the decision making in the England camp has been spot on. I really love the leadership that Rob Key has provided...I think he has been a really smart, practical man, very commonsensical in terms of how he makes decisions and very forward-thinking in how he has set the vision for England cricket."

Sangakkara, the first non-British president of Lord's ground owners Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), added: "I am very happy at the moment. The Rajasthan Royals experience has been very fulfilling and it has been a job I have really enjoyed over the last four years."

Meanwhile, Sangakkara is glad compatriot Chamari Athapaththu is playing for Oval Invincibles in the Hundred after she guided the Sri Lanka women's team to Asia Cup glory last week.

"I am excited Ben Stokes is playing, but I am more excited that Chamari Athapaththu is getting a game because she has been the perfect, inspiring leader and captain for global cricket in terms of Sri Lanka," Sangakkara said.