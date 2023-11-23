Cricket
ICC
Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:54 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:59 PM

Most Viewed

Cricket

Samuels banned for six years under anti-corruption code

ICC
Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:54 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 23, 2023 12:59 PM
Photo: Facebook

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after an independent Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code.

Samuels, who was charged by the ICC (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the ECB Code) in September 2021, was found guilty by the Tribunal in August this year of the following four offences:

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Article 2.4.2 (by a majority decision) – Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official, the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit that was made or given in circumstances that could bring the Participant or the sport of cricket into disrepute.

Article 2.4.3 (unanimous decision)- Failing to disclose to the Designated Anti-Corruption Official receipt of hospitality with a value of US $750 or more.

Article 2.4.6 (unanimous decision) – Failing to cooperate with the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation.

Article 2.4.7 (unanimous decision) – Obstructing or delaying the Designated Anti-Corruption Official's investigation by concealing information that may have been relevant to the investigation.

The ban takes effect from 11 November 2023.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager – HR and Integrity Unit, said: "Samuels played international cricket for close to two decades, during which he participated in numerous anti-corruption sessions and knew exactly what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes.

"Though he is retired now, Mr Samuels was a participant when the offences were committed. The ban of six years will act as a strong deterrent to any participant who intends to break the rules."

Related topic:
Marlon SamuelsWest IndiesICC
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Temba Bavuma

Bavuma makes long-awaited century

West Indies can go even lower, warns Hooper

India to continue experimenting in Windies series

Daredevils sign Samuels to replace injured de Kock

England better 'man for man' than Australia, says Root

2w ago
ভোট সুষ্ঠু হবে—বিশ্বাস করা ছাড়া তো উপায়ও নেই: জাপা মহাসচিব
|রাজনীতি

ভোট সুষ্ঠু হবে—বিশ্বাস করা ছাড়া তো উপায়ও নেই: জাপা মহাসচিব

‘কেন্দ্রে যদি ভোটার আসতে পারে, তাহলে আমার মনে হয়, ৩০০ আসনে আমরা হয়তোবা দেখা যাবে সংখ্যাগরিষ্ঠতা পেতেও পারি’

১৮ মিনিট আগে
|অর্থনীতি

‘ব্যবসা নাই’

২৯ মিনিট আগে