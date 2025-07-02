Cricket
Agencies
Wed Jul 2, 2025 10:15 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 10:18 AM

Most Viewed

Cricket
Cricket

Sammy urges due process after sexual allegations against WI cricketer

Wed Jul 2, 2025 10:15 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 10:18 AM
Agencies
Wed Jul 2, 2025 10:15 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 2, 2025 10:18 AM
PHOTO: FACEBOOK

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has said that "justice must be served" in the wake of serious sexual assault allegations against a West Indies cricketer, while emphasising that due process must be allowed to take its course.

Speaking to the media in Grenada ahead of the second Test against Australia, Sammy acknowledged the controversy that has been swirling around the team in recent days after multiple women reportedly came forward with claims of assault, some of which allegedly date back to 2023.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"We're all aware of what's been going on in the media," Sammy said. "I'm very close to my players. I've had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good.

"One thing I could say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served. However, there's a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system is followed."

The identity of the player in question has not been disclosed by major outlets and no formal charges have been filed. A report last week by Guyana-based Kaieteur News brought the allegations to light, but details remain limited.

When asked whether Cricket West Indies (CWI) should begin its own investigation, Sammy said: "I can't answer to that. I'm pretty sure they are doing all what they can to make sure, like I said, the right process is followed."

A CWI spokesperson, meanwhile, said: "Cricket West Indies has not received any communication or official information and is therefore unable to comment at this time."

Sammy, who took over the white-ball reins in May 2023 before being handed the Test job earlier this year, added that he was not aware of reports that some of the allegations date back two years.
 

Related topic:
Darren SammyWest Indies cricketsexual abusecrricket
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Cricket Gods made us pay, says Sammy

2y ago

Make people aware of 109 hotline

1y ago
Lendl Simmons and Andre Russell carted the Pakistani bowlers

ICC Cricket World Cup 2015, Match 10: Pakistan vs West Indies

10y ago

New book, ‘Good Touch Bad Touch’, unpacks sexual abuse awareness for children

3y ago

Only 3,000 social workers to protect vulnerable children in Bangladesh: Unicef

3y ago
|আন্তর্জাতিক

জোহরানের সরকারি দোকান চালুর ভাবনা যুক্তরাষ্ট্রে নতুন নয়

নিউইয়র্কের আসন্ন মেয়র নির্বাচনের প্রচারণায় কম আয়ের মানুষদের জন্য সরকারি মুদি দোকান খোলার প্রতিশ্রুতি দিয়েছেন ডেমোক্র্যাটিক পার্টির মনোনীত প্রার্থী জোহরান মামদানি। এ জন্য তিনি পেয়েছেন ‘কমিউনিস্ট’ তকমা।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য নাঈমুর রহমান দুর্জয় গ্রেপ্তার

৩২ মিনিট আগে