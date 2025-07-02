Sammy urges due process after sexual allegations against WI cricketer

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has said that "justice must be served" in the wake of serious sexual assault allegations against a West Indies cricketer, while emphasising that due process must be allowed to take its course.

Speaking to the media in Grenada ahead of the second Test against Australia, Sammy acknowledged the controversy that has been swirling around the team in recent days after multiple women reportedly came forward with claims of assault, some of which allegedly date back to 2023.

"We're all aware of what's been going on in the media," Sammy said. "I'm very close to my players. I've had conversations with them, making sure their mental space is good.

"One thing I could say is that we believe in justice. We are a community that believes justice must be served. However, there's a process. We will continue to support in whatever way we can to make sure that due process and the right system is followed."

The identity of the player in question has not been disclosed by major outlets and no formal charges have been filed. A report last week by Guyana-based Kaieteur News brought the allegations to light, but details remain limited.

When asked whether Cricket West Indies (CWI) should begin its own investigation, Sammy said: "I can't answer to that. I'm pretty sure they are doing all what they can to make sure, like I said, the right process is followed."

A CWI spokesperson, meanwhile, said: "Cricket West Indies has not received any communication or official information and is therefore unable to comment at this time."

Sammy, who took over the white-ball reins in May 2023 before being handed the Test job earlier this year, added that he was not aware of reports that some of the allegations date back two years.

