Sakib enjoyed bowling in Napier

Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib bowls to New Zealand's Josh Clarkson during the third one-day international at McLean Park in Napier on December 23, 2023. Photo: AFP

Young seamer Tanzim Hasan Sakib expressed his satisfaction after bagging a player-of-the-match performance as Bangladesh crushed New Zealand by nine wickets in the third ODI in Napier today.

The 21-year-old took career-best three for 14 in seven overs, including two early scalps as Bangladesh skittled the Kiwis for 98 – their ninth lowest total in ODIs – after opting to field first in good conditions for pace bowling.

The visitors chased down the target in 15.1 overs with nine wickets in hand to register their first-ever win in white-ball formats over the Kiwis in New Zealand.

Sakib felt the conditions were ideal for his type of bowling.

"I am really happy with my performance. How I started -- it was good for me. I really enjoyed bowling -- it was nipping, it was seaming. It really set the tone for my team," Sakib said after collecting the player-of-the-match award.

It was the second match of the series for the former U-19 World Cup winner and his fifth ODI overall. In the other match that he played in the series, in Nelson, Sakib had remained wicketless, going for 51 runs in six overs which Bangladesh lost by seven wickets in a high-scoring affair.

Today was different though. There was enough on the pitch to assist the seamers, and Sakib said he just stuck to his basics.

"I tried to bowl wicket to wicket and tried to hold my lines and lengths. The wicket did the rest, it really helped me," Sakib said. "It was great for the pace bowlers. I told myself to keep my lines and lengths right and thankfully I did."