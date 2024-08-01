Rony, Tanzid shine in HP’s big win over NT Strike

Opener Tanzid Tamim's half-century and Abu Hider Rony's all-round performance powered Bangladesh Cricket Board High Performance Unit to a massive 112-run win over Northern Territory Strike in the opening one-dayer of the tri-series at the Marrara Oval in Darwin on Thursday.

Tanzid struck 53 off 64 balls and put up a 100-run opening stand with Parvez Hossain Emon (47 off 64 balls) and Rony played an effective 38-run knock off 41 balls lower down the order as the HP Unit got bundled out for 250 in the final ball of their 50 overs.

Medium pacer Hamish Martin was the most successful bowler for NT Strike as he finished with 4-46 while Charlie Smith and Matt Hammond took two wickets each.

NT Strike batters were no match for the HP bowlers in the chase, as they were bundled out for 138 runs in 42 overs.

Rony, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Islam and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby took two wickets in each for HP.

Sent to bat, Tanzid and Parvez gave Bangladesh a flying start in the contest. After breaking the opening stand in the 20th over, the opponents hit back by taking wickets in regular succession, reduced the HP side to 130-4 in the 26th over.

Akbar Ali (26), Shamim Hossain (20) and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby (17) then made some small contributions to keep the scoreboard tickling but it was Rony's knock, which has three fours and a six, that helped HP reach the 250 mark.

"It was a drop-in wicket and there was a lot of grass on it. The ball was moving around a lot and there was also extra bounce. So, it was tough for the batters," Rony told The Daily Star over phone after the match.

Bangladeshi pacer duo Rony and Mugdho then claimed two wickets each to leave NT Strike reeling on 44-4 in the 11th over and these early strikes set the game up for the tourists.

Rony gave his side the first breakthrough, trapping Connor Carroll (seven) in the fifth over before Mugdho removed Jagadeswara Kodru (12) in the ninth over.

Rony claimed his second scalp in the contest in the next over when he dismissed Harshtik Bimbral (one) before Mugdho bowled Lachlan Bangs for six.

Although NT Strike kept losing wickets from one end, their opener Jacob Dickman kept trying to push their score, making a valiant 51 off 87 balls before getting dismissed off Rabby as the seventh wicket of their innings.

Bangladeshi bowlers then made quick work of the tail to complete a comprehensive victory.

The HP side will next face Pakistan Shaheens on August 6 at the same venue.