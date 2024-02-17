Rohit departs with India leading England by 170

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) and Shubman Gill run between the wickets during the third day of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on February 17, 2024. Photo: AFP

India extended their lead to 170 after Mohammed Siraj's four wickets helped them bowl England out for 319 in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin in the third Test on Saturday.

The hosts reached 44-1 at tea in their second innings at Rajkot after part-time spinner Joe Root dismissed skipper Rohit Sharma lbw for 19.

Rohit, who hit 131 in the first innings, missed a sweep and England successfully reviewed the decision after the on-field umpire denied the call.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, on 19, and Shubman Gill, on five, were batting at the break.

Ben Duckett hit 153 and skipper Ben Stokes made 41 in his 100th Test but England lost wickets at regular intervals and their innings ended in the second session.

Siraj wiped out the tail with help from Ravindra Jadeja, who along with fellow spinner Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each.

Left-hander Stokes attempted to rebuild after Duckett's departure and hit six boundaries.

But he fell to Jadeja's left-arm spin and Siraj sent back wicketkeeper Ben Foakes at the start of the next over as England's batting collapsed.

The tourists resumed on 207-2 in reply to India's 445 but lost two wickets in the space of six deliveries inside the first 30 minutes.

Jasprit Bumrah struck in the fifth over of the day when Root attempted a reverse scoop and Jaiswal caught it at second slip.

Kuldeep got Jonny Bairstow trapped lbw for a duck.

The left-handed Duckett, who smashed 23 fours and two sixes in his 151-ball knock, got to 150 but came to a tame end when he chased a wide delivery from Kuldeep to be caught at cover.

Ashwin left the Test midway "to be with his mother" hours later on Friday and Devdutt Padikkal came in as substitute fielder.

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after England won the opener and India bounced back in the second match.