Cricket
AFP, Rawalpindi
Sun Apr 21, 2024 09:05 AM
Last update on: Sun Apr 21, 2024 09:10 AM

Rizwan completes fastest 3,000 T20I runs

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on April 20, 2024. PHOTO: AFP

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan became the fastest batsman to complete 3,000 runs in Twenty20 international cricket during the second match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The 31-year-old reached the milestone when he reached 19 during his innings of 45 not out which helped Pakistan chase down a modest 91-run target in 12.1 overs for a seven-wicket victory.

This was Rizwan's 79th Twenty20 innings, beating his skipper Babar Azam and Indian great Virat Kohli who both completed 3,000 runs in 81 T20I innings.

Rizwan is the eighth batsman to score 3,000 or more runs in Twenty20 internationals with Kohli top of the charts with 4,037 in 117 matches.

Pakistan took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series with the first game washed out after just two balls, also in Rawalpindi, on Thursday.

Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan cricket Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series
